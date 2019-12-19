1 dead, 2 injured in Rhode Island senior center shooting

WESTERLY, Rhode Island -- A shooting at a Rhode Island affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents left one person dead and two others injured Thursday, state police said.

Col. James Manni told The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.

He said the shooter is still at large.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Reports of gunfire at the Babcock Village apartments prompted Westerly public schools, Westerly Hospital and some nearby business into lockdown as a precaution.

Police lifted the lockdown at around 12:45 p.m., though it was unclear why. The school district dismissed students early.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo released the following statement: "I am closely monitoring the situation in Westerly and in constant contact with Rhode Island State Police Col. Manni. I stand with the people of Westerly and all Rhode Islanders in coming together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rhode islandfatal shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
Echo Park hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead
Man arrested in shooting that left girl in a coma, pregnant mother hurt
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
Democratic debate to be held at LMU after unionized workers reach tentative deal
Star Wars closes things out with The Rise of Skywalker
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Show More
Piglets in Long Beach are looking for a forever home
Road rage shooting on 10 Fwy leaves one injured in El Monte area
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
OC Denny's event flies out of control with punk band, mosh pit
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
More TOP STORIES News