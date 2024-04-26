Driver in OC road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos pleads guilty

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver in the shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange County pleaded guilty to related charges in court Friday morning.

Wynne Lee, 26, of Costa Mesa was the driver of the Volkswagen involved in a road rage incident in 2021 that killed Aiden.

Lee had been charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact and one misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. She pleaded guilty to two counts and was sentenced to four years. However, Lee received credit for time served when she was under home confinement, which exceeded the maximum period of time the court imposed, and was ordered to pay fines by May 24.

Aiden was fatally shot on May 21, 2021, 10 days after his birthday. He was sitting in a booster seat and his mother, Joanna Cloonan, was driving him to kindergarten at the time of the shooting.

The shooter, Marcus Anthony Eriz, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting and was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this story as details become available.