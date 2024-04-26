Kitson boutique in Beverly Hills posts shoplifting 'Wall of Shame'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A boutique shop in Beverly Hills is putting people on blast for stealing.

Kitson, located at 420 N Beverly Dr., has a shoplifting "Wall of Shame" on its facade. The store shared a video of the wall on Instagram.

"Remember this when you vote. You steal from us we expose you to your friends, neighbors, family, and coworkers," the post said.

"You guys are savage and I love it," said one user.

"Kitson bringing new meaning to influencer," said another.

The owners say they're taking matters into their own hands after police reports have failed to turn up arrests.

Two years ago Kitson told shoppers they could not wear masks in the store during the pandemic after an uptick in theft. Now, the owners hope these posters will deter shoppers from stealing.