1 dead, 3 wounded in San Bernardino liquor store shooting

One man died and three other people were wounded in a shooting outside of a liquor store in San Bernardino overnight.Authorities remained at the scene early Friday morning, canvassing the area for evidence and clues as to what led to a deadly shooting,The crime happened in front of the King Tut Liquor Store near the corner of Waterman Avenue and Baseline Street.A witness said he had just pulled up to the liquor store, gone inside and then saw people fighting. Shortly after that, he heard gunshots and screaming.Alize Ross, 20, of Fontana, was killed and three other people were wounded. They were taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions.Authorities said no arrests have been made. They are urging the public to come forward with any details that could lead them to a suspect or suspects.Family and friends of Ross arrived at the scene and were visibly distraught.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Castro at 909-384-5747, or Sgt. Mahan at 909-388-4955.