1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and two were injured after an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach Thursday night.The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Market Street.An adult male body was visible at the crime scene, with a shotgun on the ground a few feet away. Witnesses say two other people were transported to local hospitals.What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, but some witnesses said there may have been a shooting incident prior to the arrival of police.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.