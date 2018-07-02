1 dead in Santa Ana officer-involved shooting

A man died following an officer-involved shooting in Santa Ana early Monday morning, police said. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man died following an officer-involved shooting in Santa Ana late Sunday night, police said.

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department responded to a parking structure in the 1000 block of West Civic Center, where the man was attempting to break into cars with a long metal stake in his possession.

When police arrived at the structure - which is located right across the street from the department - an altercation ensued.

Officers initially used a taser to try to subdue the man, but eventually a gunshot was fired by police. The man was struck and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

There were no reports of any officer injuries.
