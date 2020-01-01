1 in grave condition, 3 others stable after fentanyl powder exposure at Woodland Hills hotel

By and ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was in grave condition and three others were in fair condition after being exposed to what officials say is a fentanyl powder at a hotel room in Woodland Hills.

Firefighter-paramedics responded about 6:45 a.m. to an Extended Stay hotel in the 20000 block of West Ventura Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The ages and genders of the patients were not immediately disclosed. Officials said one overdosed but did not provide additional information.

"Because of the potency of fentanyl and the potential for cross-contamination, we called out for a hazmat squad to come in and assess the scene," LAFD Battalion Chief Andrew Wordin said.

Firefighters cordoned off the room and the hazardous materials squad decontaminated the scene.

When used legally, fentanyl is a synthetic drug typically given to cancer patients to treat extreme pain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the opioid is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, making even the smallest amount extremely powerful. When mixed with other drugs, fentanyl can be deadly.

Hotel guests on the first floor were evacuated while other checked out early just to be safe.

"This morning when I woke up, I opened up my blinds because I was working from my laptop, and I saw the entire parking lot filled with cops, police, just everything," Mary O'Neill said.

Some said a strange smell was emitting from the hotel from smoke.

"When I went down, I saw the fireman in the lobby, and they were speaking to a young couple that they said needed to be taken to the hospital and they told the front desk not to let anyone in the room," said Pennsylvania resident Tami Clinich.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleswoodland hillslos angeles countyfentanylhazmatlos angeles fire departmentfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reports of gunfire prompt massive police response in Costa Mesa neighborhood
Gusty Santa Ana winds wreak havoc across SoCal
SoCal history: A look back at moments that defined TV
Llama heist under investigation at exotic animal farm in Perris
2 arrested in fatal stabbing of 62-year-old Tustin man
Police chase: Driver abandons moving vehicle after NoHo crash
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
Show More
Football fan caught on doorbell camera pleading for help after being carjacked, shot
Year in review: ABC7's top stories of 2019
LA gets ready to ring in 2020 with celebration at Grand Park
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
Rose Parade: Floats get finishing touches before debut
More TOP STORIES News