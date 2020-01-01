1 in grave condition, 3 others stable after fentanyl powder exposure at Woodland Hills hotel

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was in grave condition and three others were in fair condition after being exposed to what officials say is a fentanyl powder at a hotel room in Woodland Hills.Firefighter-paramedics responded about 6:45 a.m. to an Extended Stay hotel in the 20000 block of West Ventura Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.The ages and genders of the patients were not immediately disclosed. Officials said one overdosed but did not provide additional information."Because of the potency of fentanyl and the potential for cross-contamination, we called out for a hazmat squad to come in and assess the scene," LAFD Battalion Chief Andrew Wordin said.Firefighters cordoned off the room and the hazardous materials squad decontaminated the scene.When used legally, fentanyl is a synthetic drug typically given to cancer patients to treat extreme pain.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the opioid is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, making even the smallest amount extremely powerful. When mixed with other drugs, fentanyl can be deadly.Hotel guests on the first floor were evacuated while other checked out early just to be safe."This morning when I woke up, I opened up my blinds because I was working from my laptop, and I saw the entire parking lot filled with cops, police, just everything," Mary O'Neill said.Some said a strange smell was emitting from the hotel from smoke."When I went down, I saw the fireman in the lobby, and they were speaking to a young couple that they said needed to be taken to the hospital and they told the front desk not to let anyone in the room," said Pennsylvania resident Tami Clinich.