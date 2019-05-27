1 person hospitalized after minivan crashes into Winnetka doughnut shop

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a minivan crashed into a doughnut shop at the intersection of Sherman Way and Mason Avenue in Winnetka.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a second person injured in the crash was treated at the scene.

Firefighters got the call at 11:19 a.m. and found the minivan inside Donuts Plus Depot.

A search and rescue team is evaluating the stability of the structure.

Donuts Plus Depot was also struck by a garbage truck in 2017. The business was yellow-tagged after that crash.

The driver of the garbage truck was the only person injured in the crash.
