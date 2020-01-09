1 in custody after RV hits school bus, parked cars in Studio City

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one possibly armed person was detained after a motorhome struck a school bus and several parked vehicles on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, police say.The RV hit a school bus and kept going, then hit parked cars before coming to a stop in the middle of Ventura, near Laurelgrove Avenue.Police believed there was at least one, possibly more armed individuals inside the vehicle.One person was seen being taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear if there were others involved. One person was also seen being loaded into an ambulance.Officers shut down Ventura Boulevard in the area as they approached the vehicle.They were seen searching the vehicle, but did not take additional individuals into custody.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.