IE school celebrates alum Jayden Daniels' selection at No. 2 in NFL draft

El Cajon High School in San Bernardino is celebrating the success of its former quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who was selected at No. 2 in Thursday's NFL draft.

El Cajon High School in San Bernardino is celebrating the success of its former quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who was selected at No. 2 in Thursday's NFL draft.

El Cajon High School in San Bernardino is celebrating the success of its former quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who was selected at No. 2 in Thursday's NFL draft.

El Cajon High School in San Bernardino is celebrating the success of its former quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who was selected at No. 2 in Thursday's NFL draft.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who played high school football in Southern California, will head to Washington after the Commanders selected him second overall in Thursday's NFL draft.

The news was met with celebration at his alma mater, Cajon High School in San Bernardino, where the community gathered to cheer on their local product.

"It's so special to be a first round, second pick of a draft," said the high school's athletic director, Richard Imbriani. "Couldn't dream of a better day today. So excited for him."

Daniels won the Heisman trophy last year playing quarterback for LSU. His high school held a celebration and parade and named the football stadium for him.

Imbriani coached Daniels since he was a freshman and could see the tremendous talent right away.

"To do what he did as a freshman - and start as a quarterback on a varsity team that was good - he's been special for a very long time."

Another top-ranked quarterback with Southern California ties - Caleb Williams of USC - was drafted at No. 1 by the Chicago Bears.