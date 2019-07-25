1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a pole in Highland Park early Thursday morning, officials said.Los Angeles firefighters responded at approximately 2:06 a.m. to the 3800 block of N. Figueroa Street.A vehicle with three people inside crashed into a pole after the driver lost control, Los Angeles police said.A man inside the car was dead at the scene. Police believe the man was a passenger.Two other victims, a woman and a man, were transported to a hospital in critical condition.Video from the scene showed a white car severely damaged with its windshield smashed.Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Police did not say if drugs or alcohol were involved.LAPD's Central Traffic Division was handling the case.