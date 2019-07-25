1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park

By
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a pole in Highland Park early Thursday morning, officials said.

Los Angeles firefighters responded at approximately 2:06 a.m. to the 3800 block of N. Figueroa Street.

A vehicle with three people inside crashed into a pole after the driver lost control, Los Angeles police said.

A man inside the car was dead at the scene. Police believe the man was a passenger.

Two other victims, a woman and a man, were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Video from the scene showed a white car severely damaged with its windshield smashed.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Police did not say if drugs or alcohol were involved.

LAPD's Central Traffic Division was handling the case.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parklos angeleslos angeles countycar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 family members killed, 1 injured in Canoga Park shooting; suspect sought
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
California female prison guards suing for maternity protections
Military charity accused of misleading donors, California AG alleges in lawsuit
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Epstein hospitalized after suffering neck injury in jail cell
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Show More
Rent spike forcing small business near Chinatown to close
Joshua trees threatened by climate change, study suggests
Power fully restored for thousands of Glendale residents
CA seeks to address growing demand for nurses
2 suspects wanted in DTLA home invasion robbery
More TOP STORIES News