1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting in Sylmar

A man was killed and two others were wounded after a shooting in Sylmar Sunday evening, authorities said.
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and two other men were wounded after a shooting in Sylmar Sunday evening, authorities said.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 12900 block of N. Borden Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

One victim died and two others were transported to a trauma center. One victim was listed in serious condition while the other was in grave condition.

Further details about what led up to the shooting were not known.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

