1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and two other men were wounded after a shooting in Sylmar Sunday evening, authorities said.
Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 12900 block of N. Borden Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.
One victim died and two others were transported to a trauma center. One victim was listed in serious condition while the other was in grave condition.
Further details about what led up to the shooting were not known.
A suspect description was not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
