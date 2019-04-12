1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting in Watts area of Los Angeles

The shooting happened at the intersection of 103rd and Main streets shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police. Authorities said suspects in a gray Hyundai opened fire on the victims.
Three men and one woman between 30 and 50 years old were among the victims. At least one was later pronounced dead.
Police said a fifth wounded victim later showed up at Long Beach Memorial Hospital.
The shooting happened during the end of the Nipsey Hussle procession in South L.A. The shooting did not appear to be near or related to the memorial. The shooting happened several hours after the funeral procession had already passed through the Watts area.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted, "We must stop this senseless violence."
