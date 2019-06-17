Woman allegedly flees scene after crash in North Hills leaves 1 killed, 5 injured

By and ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman is sought after one person was killed and five were injured in a crash in North Hills Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the area of Haskell Avenue and Parthenia Street.

Two wrecked vehicles were visible at the scene. Los Angeles firefighters said at least one person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Police say the woman sought was the driver of a white Lexus carrying four passengers. She allegedly ran a red light at Haskell Avenue.

The Lexus smashed into a black Nissan, killing the driver, identified as 48-year-old Francisco Rivas, and severely injuring the passenger.

The driver of the Lexus got out of the car and allegedly fled the scene, leaving behind her severely injured passengers.

"I just heard a loud bang and came out saw what was here," said Alfonso Alvarado. "Horrible. It was awful because another person tried to run, but she hobbled away and fell, face-planted."

Detectives found numerous open cans of beer in the crashed Lexus and say alcohol may have been a factor in the wreck. Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition.
