1 killed after small plane crashes near Porter Ranch

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was killed Saturday in a small plane crash in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch, according to officials.

The plane crashed at about 2:40 p.m. while flying through the remote terrain in the Santa Susana Mountains, about two miles north of Porter Ranch.

A Los Angeles Fire crew said it discovered the body of a man at the scene. It crashed in a remote area, so crews had to be lowered from a helicopter to the debris area.

The small vintage plane was apparently a privately-owned, single-engine, propeller-driven fixed-wing, two-seat plane.

No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash and the cause remains under investigation.

The pilot is believed to be the only person on the plane.

*Follow us on Instagram
*Subscribe to our YouTube channel
*Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
porter ranchlos angeles countyplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News