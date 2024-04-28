Procession held for deputy who died after found unresponsive at South LA station

A procession was held for an L.A. County deputy who died Saturday. The sheriff's department says the deputy was found unresponsive at the South L.A. station.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner is attempting Sunday to determine the cause of death of a sheriff's deputy who died.

The South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station called for an ambulance around 9 p.m. Saturday regarding an "unresponsive deputy," according to the sheriff's department.

It's unclear if the deputy died at the scene or the hospital.

The name, gender and age of the deputy were not available, but Deputy Tracy Koerner told City News Service the deputy had served in the department 17 years.

A procession was held when the deputy's body was moved from the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station in the unincorporated Athens area, near Normandie Avenue and the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, to the medical examiner's headquarters in Boyle Heights.

Dozens of patrol units lined the path of the procession Saturday night.

City News Service contributed to this report.