Wrong-way driver hits 5 cars on 60 Freeway in Riverside; 1 person critically hurt

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was left in critical condition after a wrong-way driver crashed into several cars on the 60 Freeway in Riverside.

The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday on westbound lanes near Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

Witnesses say the car was driving the wrong way as sparks shot out from one of the tires. The wrong-way driver crashed into as many as five other cars.

"I saw the headlights coming toward me and for a second I thought I was the one on the wrong side, but I'm like wait, no I'm on the on-ramp," said Brian Virgen. "My reaction was to steer right, stomp on my breaks and honk the horn."

Firefighters had to extricate one person involved in the crash.

It's not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.