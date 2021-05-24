Street racing suspected in deadly multi-vehicle crash caught on video in Reseda

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Reseda that was caught on camera.As many as five cars were involved in the high-speed collision, which occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday along the 7600 block of Corbin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.One person was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. Another seriously injured patient was trapped inside the wreckage and had to be extricated.The condition of others injured was not clear.Additional details were not available, but police are blaming street racing for the crash. The force of the impact was so great, a part of one car's engine block separated from the vehicle and ended up on the street.In footage caught by a nearby home security camera, a fire can be seen erupting right after the moment of impact.Video from the scene showed a pickup surrounded by at least three mangled cars, as well as another pickup on its two front wheels, backed onto a street pole.