Ricky Martin to headline 2024 LA Pride in the Park festival

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Latin superstar Ricky Martin will headline L.A.'s Pride in the Park festival.

Additional performers are expected to be announced along with the Puerto Rican Grammy-winning singer for the event set for June 8.

As the first openly gay Latin artist to take center stage at one of the nation's largest Pride festivals, this marks Martin's first-ever headliner Pride performance.

"I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality," said the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer. "LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose."

The festival is held at Los Angeles State Historic Park, which has a capacity for 25,000 attendees.

Information about attending all of the 2024 LA Pride events is available here.

The nonprofit Christopher Street West Association has produced the LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years.

ABC7 is the broadcast partner for LA Pride.