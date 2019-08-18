1 killed in shooting at bus stop in crowded area of Westlake; 2 suspects detained

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting at a Westlake bus stop Saturday night left a man dead and a portion of Wilshire Boulevard shut down while police investigated.Los Angeles police said officers were traveling on Alvarado around 5:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots."They observed a victim who was on the sidewalk, as you can see, at the bus bench here just on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett said. "They also observed a suspect running from the scene with a backpack in his hand going eastbound and subsequently stopped that person and detained him."Police say they found a gun in the suspect's backpack.The shooting happened in an area packed with food and merchandise vendors, as well as pedestrians.Authorities say they're interviewing a number of witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting."It appears there were some words exchanged or some dispute. Some communication between the person who was shot and the person we believe did the shooting."The victim's identity has not been released, but police say he's a man in his 30's.An investigation is ongoing.