1 killed in shooting at bus stop in crowded area of Westlake; 2 suspects detained

By and ABC7.com staff
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting at a Westlake bus stop Saturday night left a man dead and a portion of Wilshire Boulevard shut down while police investigated.

Los Angeles police said officers were traveling on Alvarado around 5:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

"They observed a victim who was on the sidewalk, as you can see, at the bus bench here just on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett said. "They also observed a suspect running from the scene with a backpack in his hand going eastbound and subsequently stopped that person and detained him."

Police say they found a gun in the suspect's backpack.

The shooting happened in an area packed with food and merchandise vendors, as well as pedestrians.

Authorities say they're interviewing a number of witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

"It appears there were some words exchanged or some dispute. Some communication between the person who was shot and the person we believe did the shooting."

The victim's identity has not been released, but police say he's a man in his 30's.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westlakelos angeleslos angeles countydeadly shootingbusshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pursuit of teen suspect ends in violent crash in North Hollywood
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accepts 20-game suspension
Montecito Heights triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
Chargers set to host Saints in preseason game Sunday in Carson
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
San Bernardino assistant superintendent arrested on child porn charges
SoCal students pressure lawmakers to take action against gun violence
Show More
Fight sparks double stabbing inside Compton Target store
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Toko Tasi in Long Beach
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Woman engulfed in flames at L.A. gas station
More TOP STORIES News