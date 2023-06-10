Family finds 1 million pennies while cleaning Los Angeles home

A local realtor and his wife are trying to decide their next move after finding 1 million pennies in her father's old Los Angeles home.

John Reyes told Eyewitness News they were cleaning out a crawl space in the basement last year and getting the house ready for a renovation. That's when they started to find loose pennies on the ground.

A photo shared by Reyes shows bags of pennies on top of each other.

"Many of these bags are actually sealed, they're lead sealed directly from the bank," Reyes said. "As we start looking through we see some of the big banks, like Bank of America, and at the same time we also saw banks that we have never even heard of, maybe banks that don't even exist anymore. So we were just like 'Wow this is amazing.'"

The coins have been listed for sale on OfferUp for $25,000. That's more than double its $10,000 value.