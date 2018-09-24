1 suspect wounded, another arrested in Compton deputy-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Compton Monday morning. (KABC)

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a suspect wounded in Compton Monday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans and Wilmington avenues. Authorities said one suspect was wounded and taken to nearby hosptail.

Another suspect was taken into custody.

One deputy suffered a minor injury, but authorities did not provide details on it.

Authorities urged residents to stay clear of the area. No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootinginvestigationlos angeles county sheriff's departmentComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rosenstein remains in his post, will meet with Trump on Thursday
Armed robbers sought after violent home invasion in Studio City
Charlie Fire's containment climbs to 30 percent in Castaic
Kohl's looking to hire 90K seasonal employees
Authorities investigate string of gas station robberies in OC
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect detained
Will Bill Cosby, 81, go to prison? A judge is set to decide
Show More
Protesters push for better relief to help Puerto Rico after Maria
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender in Wisconsin
4 people wounded in Baldwin Park party shooting
More News