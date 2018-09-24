Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a suspect wounded in Compton Monday morning.The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans and Wilmington avenues. Authorities said one suspect was wounded and taken to nearby hosptail.Another suspect was taken into custody.One deputy suffered a minor injury, but authorities did not provide details on it.Authorities urged residents to stay clear of the area. No further information was immediately released.The investigation is ongoing.