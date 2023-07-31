All eastbound lanes of 10 Freeway shut down in City Terrace after possible shooting

All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway were shut down Monday morning in the City Terrace area after reports of a possible shooting.

CITY TERRACE (KABC) -- All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway were shut down Monday morning in the City Terrace area after reports of a possible shooting.

The freeway was closed at City Terrace Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a shooting on the freeway around 4:45 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where two white cars were seen stopped in freeway lanes. It's unknown if the incident was a car-to-car shooting or if someone fired shots from the side of the road.

It's also unclear if anybody was injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.