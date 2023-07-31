WATCH LIVE

All eastbound lanes of 10 Freeway shut down in City Terrace after possible shooting

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, July 31, 2023 12:45PM
CITY TERRACE (KABC) -- All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway were shut down Monday morning in the City Terrace area after reports of a possible shooting.

The freeway was closed at City Terrace Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a shooting on the freeway around 4:45 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where two white cars were seen stopped in freeway lanes. It's unknown if the incident was a car-to-car shooting or if someone fired shots from the side of the road.

It's also unclear if anybody was injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

