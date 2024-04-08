19-year-old dead, 2 other teens seriously hurt after wrong-way crash on 10 Fwy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were seriously hurt in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday near Overland Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cristina Weidya, 51, was driving eastbound on westbound lanes when she crashed head-on into another vehicle with three people inside.

The 19-year-old driver of that car died at the scene. She has not been identified. The 13-year-old and 15-year-old passengers in that car were seriously injured.

Weidya also sustained major injuries and was later arrested. It's not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, which shut down the freeway for several hours.