10 Freeway shut down near DTLA after police chase ends in crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The westbound 10 Freeway was shut down just west of downtown Los Angeles after a short police chase ended in a multivehicle crash and several injuries Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The 10 was blocked on the westbound side near Arlington Avenue and at least three injuries were reported at the scene. The eastbound side was also moving slowly as onlookers slowed to watch the scene.

Traffic was backing up at least to the 110 Freeway behind the scene at the Arlington overpass. Approximately seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

LAPD says a chase of a reported stolen car started at 2:32 p.m. on 8th Street near Olive and ended just four minutes later with a crash under the Arlington overpass on the freeway.

A suspect is in custody.

Drivers were preparing for a long wait, with many putting their cars in park and getting out to look at the scene. At least one driver was seen setting up a cellphone camera on a tripod in the middle of stopped lanes.

But by 3:15 p.m., officers starting allowing a single lane of cars to carefully bypass the scene.

