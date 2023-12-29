Several cars get flat tires on 10 Freeway in San Dimas area, CHP says

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Several cars need repair after getting flat tires on the 10 Freeway near the San Dimas area overnight.

The California Highway Patrol says about six cars were located on the right shoulder of the freeway, between Via Verde and Kellogg Drive, just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The eastbound side of the freeway was briefly shut down as CHP officers tried to locate debris that potentially caused the flat tires, but nothing was found.

No injuries were reported. Additional details were not available.