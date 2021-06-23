Traffic

10 Freeway: WB lanes reopen in Fontana after CHP chase ends in shooting; EB lanes remain closed

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 10 Freeway was initially closed in both directions in Fontana on Wednesday morning after a California Highway Patrol chase involving a stolen flatbed truck ended in an apparently fatal shooting of a suspect.

All westbound lanes were reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The pursuit made its way from the 210 Freeway to the 215 Freeway and then onto the 10, where it came to an end between Cedar and Sierra avenues after the wrong-way driver of the truck drove over a spike strip that was deployed by the CHP.

Authorities said a San Bernardino County sheriff's helicopter unit opened fire after the truck hit a CHP vehicle.

After the incident, news video from the scene showed a covered body near the flatbed on the interstate. The identity of the deceased person was not immediately released.

It was unclear how long the eastbound side of the freeway would remain shut down, but the closure was expected to snarl the morning commute.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

