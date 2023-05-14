3 killed, multiple others injured in 'mass casualty' crash on 10 Freeway in Riverside County

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed and several others injured in a car crash on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County Sunday morning.

The incident was declared a "mass casualty" crash, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. on eastbound lanes near Haugen Lehmann Way in the Whitewater area near Cabazon.

Multiple other people were injured in the crash. Two people were flown to a trauma center with major injuries. Three others with moderate injuries were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Two others were assessed by paramedics and declined further care.

the cause of the crash is unknown. Traffic delays were expected in the area.