10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Pasadena shooting

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old boy who was playing in front of his Pasadena home was seriously wounded in a shooting where he was not the intended target, police say.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Garfield Avenue and Parke Street.Pasadena police say the boy was playing in front of his house when several shots rang out. The boy was hit by gunfire more than once and sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.One witness said she heard as many as 20 shots.The suspects were described as three males in a light-colored sedan. They remain outstanding.The boy was described as alert and conscious when he was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.It was not immediately clear who was the intended target of the shooting.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.