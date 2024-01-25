Women-led charity event raises $10K for OC animal rescue nonprofit that helps sick kids

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The organization 100 Women Who Care raised more than $10,000 for an Orange County nonprofit that rescues farm animals that bring comfort to sick kids.

The Newport Beach event, which was one of four held throughout the year, was held by the O.C. chapter of 100 Women Who Care, an organization that focuses on women empowerment and supporting nonprofits.

Here's how the fundraising event works: More than 100 women donate $100 each. Then, three nominated charities have five minutes to present their mission. After that, everyone votes for the charity they believe has made the biggest impact.

"All of those funds go directly to the nonprofit. So we're not taking any funds to operate the event," explained Jennifer Annes, a member of O.C. 100 Women Who Care.

This month's winner was Farmhouse Rescue, which received a check for $10,799.

The Trabuco Canyon nonprofit has a 30-acre farm, which is home to 68 rescued farm animals that also act as therapists and ambassadors to comfort children in hospitals.

"These animals are a haven for children with cancer. We do a virtual farm for them and we also give 'smile boxes' to children in hospitals that receive cancer treatment," said Danielle Judd, founder and CEO of Farmhouse Rescue.

"They can write the farm animals and yes the animals actually write back and they give an art project and stickers and toys," Judd described.

Judd said the prize money will allow Farmhouse Rescue to give 400 patients smile boxes this year.

At the end of the night, attendees nominated more charities. Three were selected to present at April's 100 Women Who Care event.