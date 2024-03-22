Lanes to close on 101 Freeway for wildlife crossing construction in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Caltrans plans to shut down lanes of traffic in Agoura Hills where the wildlife crossing is being built over the 101 Freeway.
The overnight closures are expected to begin some time next month, but an exact date has not been announced.
All lanes will be closed in only one direction between Liberty Canyon Road and Chesebro Road on weekdays. Lanes in the opposite direction will remain open for traffic.
Caltrans has not said which direction they will start with first. Traffic will be diverted to local streets and nearby freeways as crews install large concrete beams above the freeway lanes.
The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will span over 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway when completed, and aims to provide a connection between the small population of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the larger and genetically diverse populations to the north.
It will be the largest crossing of its kind in the world, stretching 210 feet over the freeway. Completion of the crossing is expected at the end of next year or early 2026.
City News Service contributed to this report.