One killed in hit-and-run crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash near the 101 Freeway, prompting the closure of a southbound off-ramp in the East Hollywood area.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on Melrose Avenue near Ardmore Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Melrose Avenue off-ramp was closed during the investigation. All southbound lanes beginning at Santa Monica Boulevard were temporarily closed but reopened around 6:15 a.m.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed. A vehicle description was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.

City News Service contributed to this report.
