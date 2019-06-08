101 Freeway crash: Several injured in multi-car wreck in Sherman Oaks

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks Friday night.

It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. near Woodman Avenue on the northbound side of the 101.

Six people were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A 27-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with a severed leg, a 56-year-old man suffered an ankle injury and one woman was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Three other patients declined to be transported.

The crash shut down three lanes of the busy freeway.

The cause of the wreck was not yet known.
