3 officers injured, 2 critically, after crash on southbound 110 Freeway in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three Los Angeles police officers were injured after a crash involving a patrol car on the 110 Freeway in downtown L.A., prompting a full closure of all southbound lanes Monday morning.The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard near the 10 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Details about what led up to the collision were still being investigated, including how many other vehicles were involvedThe three officers were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center. Two of them were in critical condition and the third was described as being in serious but stable condition.It's unclear if any arrests have been made in the crash.