community journalist

Thousands expected to take part in Long Beach Marathon

The Long Beach Marathon will take place over the October 9th and 10th weekend after a year off because of the pandemic.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach Marathon returns

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The annual Long Beach Marathon and Half Marathon is back! Last year, due to the pandemic, the event had to be a virtual one.

"This marathon is very different simply because of the location. Not many places can you run along the ocean," said Ward Shaw, president of the 26.2 club.

2021 marks the 37th edition of the marathon.

More than 10,000 runners are expected over the October 9th and 10th weekend.

They'll start and finish on Shoreline Drive in downtown Long Beach.

"The best part about the marathon is just the community aspect of it. There's tons of residents throughout the community that come out and cheer on the participants. It's something you don't get everywhere," said Jason Burton, who is the operations manager for the Long Beach marathon.

But this year because of COVID-19, there are safety protocols to follow and there are some different things runners need to know.

"Every runner will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination in order to participate," said Dan Cruz, event organizer for the Long Beach Marathon.

Runners will get wrist bands indicating that COVID-19 status has been verified.

There are also some barriers and fences still in place along the route, leftover from the Grand Prix a few weeks ago.
.
And while lots of new runners are joining, some keep coming back every year, like legacy runners who have been a part of this marathon for 10 years!

"I always do this one because its flat and you can test yourself every year because there's no hills and you know it's a real run," said Bill Zappen, a runner.

Race weekend will feature the Aquarium of the Pacific 5K, 13.1-mile Half Marathon and a 20-mile Bike Tour fun ride.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countycommunity journalistin the communityevents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
McDonald's, Coca-Cola fundraise in memory of SoCal woman
Conservation Corps of Long Beach opens new environmental center
Montebello couple open shipping container food hall in downtown
Take a spooktacular stroll down Freeform's Halloween Road
TOP STORIES
3 hostages rescued, suspect in custody after South LA standoff
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
Death of young mom shot by school officer now a homicide, LBPD says
OC oil spill: Pipeline may have been displaced a year ago
US appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law
2 parents convicted of buying their kids' way into USC as athletes
California now requires menstrual products in public schools
Show More
CA makes ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement
Newport Beach fish market struggling to stay afloat after oil spill
'Mass' tells painful stories of parents trying to heal after shooting
Storm moves out of SoCal after bringing rain to region
Teen shot while standing outside of home in South LA, police say
More TOP STORIES News