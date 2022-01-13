Arts & Entertainment

L.A. plans to rename street after legendary singer Vicente Fernandez under city motion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

L.A. plans to rename street after legendary singer Vicente Fernandez

LOS ANGELES, BOYLE HEIGHTS (KABC) -- On Wednesday, Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin De Leon presented a motion in the council meeting that would honor late Mexican icon and world-renowned singer Vicente Fernandez by renaming a street after the beloved musician.

"I think it's great. A lot for what he's meant so long here to people and the effect he's had on people ... musically, emotionally, especially in Los Angeles," said Chris Reza, a local mariachi singer.



The motion would rename a street next to Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. The proposed plan would change Bailey Street, from First Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, to Vicente Fernandez.

"Personally, I think it's a great idea, especially being next to the Mariachi Plaza. What better way," said Robert Diaz, a local mariachi musician.

Some residents like the idea to rename a street after the King of Ranchera music, but not Bailey Street. Instead, they're suggesting a street a block down closer to where the mariachis gather.

"And right there, I think it would have more relevance because of the hotel that for more than 60 to 70 years has served mariachis. Exactly where Mariachis Unidos is located," said Arturo Ramirez, president of Mariachis Unidos organization.

According to the office of Councilmember De Leon, the public works committee will now review the motion and report back to the council with an analysis to change the street name. A vote on the motion will take place in about a month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentboyle heightslos angeles countylos angelesmexicolos angeles city councilcelebrity deathshollywood walk of famemusicin the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews battling massive commercial yard fire in Adelanto
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Man charged with murdering Taco Bell drive-thru employee in South LA
3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Anza, USGS says
Redondo High School students walk out over COVID-19 policies
4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer in South LA
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
Show More
Sea lion recovering after freeway rescue in San Diego
COVID surge, struggling labs causing slow turnaround for test results
Betty White mural pops up in Fairfax District with charitable aspect
Gov. Newsom says more COVID testing sites, medical staff coming to CA
10th-grade hockey player dies after tragic collision
More TOP STORIES News