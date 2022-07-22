$1.5 million to be paid out to Terranea Resort workers laid off during pandemic

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of workers at Terranea Resort on the Palos Verdes Peninsula who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now getting a cash settlement after the resort failed to promptly offer them their jobs back promptly - if at all - once it was open again.Former employees, such as David Martinez, filed a complaint with the labor commission claiming the resort violated Senate Bill 93, a California law that requires businesses laying off workers due to COVID to make it a priority to rehire them when the crisis eased up.The labor commission recently agreed with the union's complaint and reached a settlement with the resort.