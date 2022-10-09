How the LA League of Champions girls flag football league is making history

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles-area high school female athletes are making history as they launch the new Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions.

The Chargers and the Rams are co-sponsoring the teams from 16 schools across L.A.

"It's not an in school sport yet, so I'm excited for it to become one, and this is the way for it to happen," said Dechelle, a student at Crenshaw High School.

Johnathan Franklin, the director of social justice and development for the Rams is calling this a dream for future athletes.

"These young ladies are becoming local heroes to the elementary and middle school girls that are looking up to them with a dream to play football, now they are paving the way," he said.

