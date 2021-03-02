13 killed, several others injured after crash involving big rig and SUV in Imperial County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10383280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California Highway Patrol provides update on deadly crash in Southern California.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A semitruck crashed into an SUV believed to be carrying 25 people, including multiple children, on a Southern California highway on Tuesday, killing 13 people and leaving several others injured, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said over two dozen people were in a Ford Expedition, which would typically seat eight to nine people legally, that collided with a tractor-trailer full of gravel on Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville -- located about 125 miles east of San Diego.California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said the SUV had stopped at an intersection and then drove "directly in the path of the big rig" around 6:15 a.m. The semitruck struck the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.Authorities said the ages of those who were injured range from 16 to 55, and 20 to 55 for those who died. Numerous people were ejected onto the roadway as a result of the collision, according to officials.Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department, initially said 14 people died at the scene and another died after arriving. However, authorities later said 12 occupants including the driver succumbed to injuries on the scene. One other person was transported to an area hospital where they also succumbed to their injuries.Multiple patients were sent to hospitals for their injuries, including four flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, spokesman Todd Burke said. Three were in intensive care, he said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.Imperial County Fire officials said the crash prompted a second-alarm response, with 25 additional personnel called to the scene along with at least four additional ambulances and four air helicopters.