WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 arrested in drug bust near Hollywood apartment complex

Police said one person was arrested for manufacturing narcotics, but further details weren't immediately released.

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, May 11, 2024 1:36AM
1 arrested in drug bust near Hollywood apartment complex
One person was arrested Thursday after police cleared out an alleged drug lab in Hollywood, authorities said.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was arrested Friday during a drug bust in Hollywood, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers served a search warrant near an apartment complex on Fuller Avenue and Franklin.

Police said one person was arrested for manufacturing narcotics, but further details weren't immediately released.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation continued Friday morning and captured dozens of items spread out on a white sheet along the sidewalk.

A hazmat crew was brought out during the investigation. There was no threat to anyone living nearby.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW