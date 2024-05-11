1 arrested in drug bust near Hollywood apartment complex

Police said one person was arrested for manufacturing narcotics, but further details weren't immediately released.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was arrested Friday during a drug bust in Hollywood, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers served a search warrant near an apartment complex on Fuller Avenue and Franklin.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation continued Friday morning and captured dozens of items spread out on a white sheet along the sidewalk.

A hazmat crew was brought out during the investigation. There was no threat to anyone living nearby.