Apparent suicide of 13-year-old boy on campus prompts 2 schools to close in Aliso Viejo

Law enforcement vehicles are seen parked outside Don Juan Avila Middle School on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old boy's apparent suicide on campus at an Aliso Viejo middle school prompted the closure of that school as well another school Tuesday morning.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were called to Don Juan Avila Middle School around 6:30 a.m. for an apparent suicide on campus.

Responding deputies found the body of a 13-year-old boy.

The middle school and Don Juan Avila Elementary School are closed for the day.

Parents wanting more information should call the school district hotline at (949) 234-5575, sheriff's officials said.
