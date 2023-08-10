Protesters block 134 Freeway in Glendale, creating massive traffic backup

Protesters have blocked the 134 Freeway in Glendale. (Video has no audio).

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several hundred protesters blocked one side of the 134 Freeway in Glendale Wednesday night to call attention to the crisis in Artsakh.

Using a big rig, they blocked off the eastbound side of the freeway at Central and Brand avenues. Protesters then gathered on freeway lanes and unfurled signs calling for support from Rep. Adam Schiff.

Protesters have also been showing up at Schiff's local office in recent days, calling on the Democratic congressman to do more to support their cause.

Artsakh is a landlocked republic with a large Armenian population that has been subject to decades of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In December, Azerbaijan started blocking a route known as the Lachin corridor which is the only overland connector to Armenia.

Schiff has expressed support for ending the blockade, but some Armenian protesters feel he has not done enough for the cause.

One sign unfurled on lanes read "Adam Schiff don't ignore us" and another pleaded "Open the road of life."

In June, Schiff issued a statement condemning the blockade and stating "I urge the Biden Administration and the international community to take urgent and decisive action before it is too late." He also has authored a House resolution calling for recognition of Artsakh's sovereignty and condemning Azerbaijan's aggression.