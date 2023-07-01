Plug-in hybrids becoming more common in the hot crossover SUV segment

We don't hear a whole lot from Mitsubishi these days, but they've got something that plays in a growing segment right now: plug-in hybrid SUVs.

We don't hear a whole lot from Mitsubishi these days, but they've got something that plays in a growing segment right now: plug-in hybrid SUVs. The mid-size Outlander comes in a PHEV version, and will go about 38 miles on electricity.

"The Outlander plug-in hybrid is an interesting vehicle for someone who's 'electric curious.' We teach a potential customer what it means to own an electric car, without the drawbacks that exist today," said Jeremy Barnes, spokesperson for Mitsubishi Motors America.

Prices for the Outlander PHEV range from just over $41,000 for the base ES model, to nearly $50,000 for the SEL Premium version. On the higher-end models, Mitsubishi really upped their game with the interior. Quite luxurious for something in its price range, with a real upscale look and feel from behind the wheel.

Speaking of moving upscale, that's where Mazda is aiming with its new family-size SUV, the CX-90. It's on an all-new rear-wheel-drive platform, basically the same way premium brands from Europe configure their SUVs. An interesting standard engine along those lines too - an inline six cylinder. But optional on the CX-90 is plug-in hybrid power, combining a four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. This one's rated to go 26 miles after you charge up the battery. But then, go any distance you want on gasoline power.

Mazda's move upscale takes sticker prices up in that direction as well. Prices for the new CX-90 start at just under $49,000 and go up to just over $58,000 for the top Premium Plus version.

We're seeing growing interest from consumers in these plug-in hybrids, and we're going to see more and more of them offered in the coming years. Because it's a way to experience electric vehicle driving without making a full commitment to an EV.

Global automotive giant Stellantis is moving rapidly toward electrification, and this year is rolling out two PHEV SUVs to play in that growing segment.

For some Italian flair, there's the new Alfa Romeo Tonale. Not only is plug-in hybrid power standard, but it gives the Alfa brand a more affordable entry model that starts in the low $40,000 range. Plenty of combined power to accelerate like its more expensive showroom mates, and a dynamic chassis combined with a good degree of style.

Or how about its American cousin, the new Dodge Hornet R/T? Mechanically identical to the Alfa, and also made in Italy, but with a look that falls in line with the Dodge brand's design DNA. Just like its Alfa relative, over 30 miles of electric running is easily doable.

Base price for the new Dodge Hornet R/T is $46,590. There is a less expensive model of the Hornet, but it's conventionally powered, not a plug-in hybrid. That model called the Hornet GT is priced at just about $30,000.

Small and medium size SUVs continue to be the favorites among buyers these days. Now add battery power for local driving, and these PHEVs could become their own hot segment, within that overall hot segment.