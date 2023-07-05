Babysitter arrested in connection with 2-year-old child's death in Beaumont

A 37-year-old Riverside woman has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a 15-month-old child she was babysitting in Beaumont, police said.

Heather Greenman was arrested Thursday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of first-degree murder, willful harm and assault resulting in death, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

She is being held on $1 million bail.

The department said the Riverside County coroner's office contacted Beaumont police on April 26 regarding a toddler who suffered a fatal head injury.

"The babysitter, identified, as Greenman, reported the child had fallen while running and was transported to an area hospital for swelling of the head and bleeding on the brain. The child subsequently succumbed to the injuries at the hospital," police said.

The incident occurred at the toddler's home in the 14200 block of Barolo Way.

An investigation by the police department's Crime Suppression Unit allegedly revealed that a 2-year-old child also suffered several "serious" injuries while under Greenman's care in the child's home in Beaumont. That child was not hospitalized at the time, police said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone with relevant information to contact police at 951-769-8500, or contact them anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.