LASD arrests 137 at 3 separate 'super-spreader' underground parties

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department arrested a total of 137 people at three different locations Thursday as it continues to crack down on underground "super-spreader" events.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested a total of 137 people at three different locations Thursday night as it continues to crack down on underground "super-spreader" events.

The department says the arrests happened at two downtown L.A. venues - one in the 400 block of Seayton Street and the other in the 500 block of W. Pico Boulevard. The third bust happened in the 5600 block of Washington Boulevard in the West Adams neighborhood.

LASD shared photos of the busts on social media, showing deputies handing out citations to dozens in close proximity of each other. Photos also showed several bottles of alcohol inside of one of venues. Authorities say a gun was also recovered.



Further details about the events were not immediately released.

The sheriff's department launched a Super-Spreader Task Force that has been enforcing county health orders. LASD has targeted a number of large underground parties, with partygoers accused of violating L.A. County coronavirus health orders by attending the parties.

County officials have warned against large social gatherings involving people from different households amid an alarming increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

An underage girl, considered to be a sexually exploited child, was rescued, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, and six weapons were recovered.

