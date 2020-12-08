158 arrested at Palmdale party described by LASD as 'superspreader event' amid COVID pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8476282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new stay-at-home orders that are likely to impact Southern California, Los Angeles County officials reported yet another record-breaking daily case count for COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 150 people were arrested over the weekend at a massive underground party that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described as a "superspreader event" amid the coronavirus pandemic.An underage girl, considered to be a sexually exploited child, was rescued, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a Tuesday morning news conference.According to authorities, 116 adults and 35 juveniles were taken into custody and six weapons were recovered.Villanueva said his department had received information that the gathering was planned at a vacant home. Such parties often include weapons, illegal drugs and violence, the sheriff said.Investigators said the Palmdale event violated multiple laws and Gov. Newsom's stay-home order, prompted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.Authorities would have targeted the event under any circumstances due to the alleged drug use, weapons, prostitution and presence of minors, Villanueva said. He added that the gathering highlighted a dangerous underground network of parties that have long been held across the country - well before the coronavirus pandemic.