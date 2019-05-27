14 Freeway NB closed for hours after tanker crash, fuel spill

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The northbound 14 Freeway was closed Sunday morning at Soledad Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita area after a tanker collided with at least one vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said about 4,000 gallons of fuel spilled out onto the road after the crash around 4 a.m.

The lanes were shut down until the afternoon as crews worked to clean up the spill.



Minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.
