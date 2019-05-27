14 Freeway NB closed for hours after tanker crash, fuel spill

**UPDATE** TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH HAZMAT SPILL | FS132 | NB 14 North of Soledad Cyn | #SoledadIC, NB 14 North of Soledad Cyn will continue to be shut down for several more hours #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/ze3w66OlNK — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 26, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The northbound 14 Freeway was closed Sunday morning at Soledad Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita area after a tanker collided with at least one vehicle.The Los Angeles County Fire Department said about 4,000 gallons of fuel spilled out onto the road after the crash around 4 a.m.The lanes were shut down until the afternoon as crews worked to clean up the spill.Minor injuries were reported.The cause of the collision is under investigation.