14 Freeway NB closed for hours after tanker crash, fuel spill

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said about 4,000 gallons of fuel spilled out onto the road after the crash around 4 a.m.
The lanes were shut down until the afternoon as crews worked to clean up the spill.
**UPDATE** TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH HAZMAT SPILL | FS132 | NB 14 North of Soledad Cyn | #SoledadIC, NB 14 North of Soledad Cyn will continue to be shut down for several more hours #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/ze3w66OlNK— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 26, 2019
Minor injuries were reported.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.