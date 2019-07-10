Teen arrested in Fontana double stabbing of boy and woman

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of a young boy and a woman in Fontana, police said Tuesday.
Fontana police responded to a call of a double stabbing shortly after noon in the 13700 block of Sunrise Street.
Police found two victims, a 12-year-old boy with superficial wounds and a 21-year-old woman who was seriously wounded. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.
The suspect, described as a 15-year-old "with diminished mental capacity," was arrested, according to Fontana police. Witnesses said he took off on a bicycle before he was found and taken into custody.
Everyone involved reportedly knew each other, police said. The motive is not yet known.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
