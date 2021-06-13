150-acre brush fire prompts mandatory evacuation order for Pinyon Crest area

#FlatsFire update: 150 acres, 0% containment.



Fire information line is being managed by @CALFIRERRU at: (951) 940-6985



Evacuations remain the same as the above tweet. pic.twitter.com/6kvPjaxTVD — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 13, 2021

PINYON PINES, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest that's burned at least 150 acres and is 0% contained prompted a mandatory evacuation order for the Pinyon Crest area and the partial closure of State Route 74 Sunday.Evacuation warnings were also issued for the nearby communities of Pinyon Pines and Alpine Village.Flames were first reported about 11:05 a.m. west of the Pinyon Flat campground in the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument about eight miles south of Palm Desert, according to the California Highway Patrol.U.S. Forest Service and Riverside County firefighters responded to the fire, which was spreading at a moderate rate and jumped State Route 74 in a northeasterly direction.According to the CHP, one structure had been surrounded by the flames, though it was unclear what the structure was or if it might have been occupied.State Route 74 was shut down in both directions between Palowet and Ribbonwood drives and the public was asked to avoid the area.The public is advised to avoid the area.