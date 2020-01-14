16-year-old Whittier girl died from accidental drug overdose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5563463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in front of an apartment complex in Whittier is desperate for answers.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- The cause of death of a 16-year-old-girl whose body was found in Whittier last September has been determined as an accidental drug overdose.Aleyah Toscano was found unresponsive in front of an apartment complex in Whittier. Witnesses reported seeing a car pull up to the building, and saw two people carry Toscano out, leaving her on the ground. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.An autopsy said Toscano died from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine.Her mother said her daughter had been living in protective custody after being the victim of a prior violent crime.She believes someone lured Toscano away from the home where she was staying.