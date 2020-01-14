16-year-old Whittier girl died from accidental drug overdose

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- The cause of death of a 16-year-old-girl whose body was found in Whittier last September has been determined as an accidental drug overdose.

Aleyah Toscano was found unresponsive in front of an apartment complex in Whittier. Witnesses reported seeing a car pull up to the building, and saw two people carry Toscano out, leaving her on the ground. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

MORE: Family desperate for answers after death of 16-year-old girl found unresponsive in Whittier
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in front of an apartment complex in Whittier is desperate for answers.



An autopsy said Toscano died from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine.

Her mother said her daughter had been living in protective custody after being the victim of a prior violent crime.

She believes someone lured Toscano away from the home where she was staying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countyteendead bodydeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
Former Sheriff Baca loses last bid to stay out of prison
Cheetos dust now has an official name - 'Cheetle'
OC's 1st flu death of season reported
Show More
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Attorneys in Conception boat disaster blame owner, captain
Couple celebrates 68 years of marriage
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
More TOP STORIES News